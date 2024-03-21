Holi 2024: 5 tips to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 tips to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India and in many parts of the world. It marks the arrival of spring and is a time for joy, fun, and togetherness. However, amidst the revelry, it's crucial to remember our responsibility towards the environment. With growing concerns about environmental degradation, it's time to adopt eco-friendly practices even during festivities like Holi. Here are five tips to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi in 2024.

Use natural colours:

Ditch the chemical-laden colours and embrace organic! Opt for vibrant hues made from flower petals like tesu (red), henna (green), and kumkum (saffron). You can even make your own colours at home using natural ingredients. Not only are these colours safe for your skin, but they'll also decompose easily, minimising environmental impact.

Conserve water:

Holi is synonymous with water fights, but with water scarcity a growing concern, it's time to rethink this tradition. Consider a ‘dry Holi’ celebration using only colours and flower petals. If you do use water, play responsibly. Fill buckets or small pichkaris instead of wasting water with balloons, and focus on playful dabs instead of drenching each other.

Ditch the plastic:

Plastic pichkaris and balloons end up as waste, polluting our landfills. Instead, use natural sponges, reusable water guns, or simply throw colours by hand. For decorations, opt for beautiful cloth hangings, marigold garlands, and vibrant flowers – all biodegradable and beautiful.

Avoid chemically-harmful products:

Be mindful of the products you use during Holi, including colours, cosmetics, and cleaning agents. Avoid products containing harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, or synthetic dyes that can pollute the environment and cause health hazards. Read labels carefully and opt for natural, non-toxic alternatives that are safe for both people and the planet.

Protect animals:

Holi can be distressing for animals, especially stray dogs, cats, and birds. The loud noises, colours, and crowds can cause anxiety and harm to animals. Take proactive steps to protect animals during Holi by keeping them indoors, providing a safe and quiet space for them to retreat to, and avoiding the use of loud music. Additionally, refrain from applying colours to animals or using them in Holi-related activities.

