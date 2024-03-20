Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
  4. Holi 2024: 5 dietary changes to shed pounds before this festive season

Prepare for Holi celebrations with these 5 dietary tweaks. Shed pounds before the festival by prioritising protein, staying hydrated, and making smart choices. Enjoy a vibrant Holi feeling light and healthy!

Rahul Pratyush Written By: Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 20:15 IST
Holi delicacy
Image Source : GOOGLE 5 dietary changes to shed weight this festive season

As Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, approaches, many individuals eagerly anticipate the festivities, gatherings, and of course, the indulgent treats. However, with the celebration comes the concern of managing one's weight and staying healthy amidst the array of tempting delicacies. Fortunately, making a few dietary changes can help you shed those extra pounds before the festive season kicks in. Here are five dietary adjustments to consider.

Prioritise protein:

Including protein-rich foods in your meals can aid in weight loss by increasing feelings of fullness and supporting muscle growth and repair. Incorporate sources of lean protein such as chicken breast, fish, tofu, lentils, and greek yoghurt into your diet. Aim to include protein in each meal and snack to help control cravings and maintain a healthy metabolism.

Embrace whole foods:

Transitioning to a diet rich in whole foods can work wonders for weight management. Eat a diet rich in whole grains, lean meats, fruits, veggies, and healthy fats. These nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre while keeping you feeling full and satisfied, thus reducing the urge to overeat.

Stay hydrated:

Maintaining adequate hydration is crucial for both general health and weight control. At times, people confuse thirst with hunger, which results in overindulging in calories. Aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day, and incorporate hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges into your diet. Drinking water before meals can also help control appetite and prevent overeating.

Limit sugar intake:

With Holi comes an abundance of sweets and sugary treats. While it's tempting to indulge, excessive sugar consumption can lead to weight gain and various health issues. Opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup when needed, and be mindful of hidden sugars in processed foods and beverages. Cutting back on sugary snacks and desserts can help you trim down before the festivities begin.

Control portion sizes:

Practising portion control is key to managing calorie intake and promoting weight loss. Be mindful of serving sizes, and avoid going back for seconds unnecessarily. To visually mislead your brain into thinking that you are happy with fewer servings, try using smaller dishes and plates. Furthermore, pay attention to your body's signals of hunger and fullness to prevent overindulging.

