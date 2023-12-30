Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB VIDEO: Clashes break out between councillors of Samajwadi Party, BJP in Meerut

Meerut news: A major clash broke out between the councillors of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a meeting of the Meerut Municipal Corporation today (December 30). The clashes allegedly broke out after BJP councillor Rekha Singh made a statement about house tax during the meeting.

Councillors from the other party opposed it, leading to an uproar and fierce fighting among the stakeholders. The fighting allegedly extended beyond the House and spilt over to the road as councillors dragged each other.

A video of the incident was shared by Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who took a jibe at the BJP over it.

BJP MLC Dharmendra Bhardwaj, who came to pacify the councillors, was also beaten up. In videos taken during the fighting, he was also seen hitting a councillor. Police had to step in to separate the councillors who were thrashing each other inside the House.

BJP MLA from Meerut, Somendra Tomar, later arrived at the scene and said action would be taken against everyone who was captured on camera thrashing each other. Meerut Mayor Harikant Ahluwalia added that a probe into the incident is currently underway.

All sides are pointing fingers at each other as BJP leaders claim they were assaulted and pushed, while opposition councillors alleged that it was the BJP MLCs and workers who thrashed them.

This incident came a day after a board meeting of the Shamli Municipal Council turned into a heated altercation and physical confrontation between two members of the council.

