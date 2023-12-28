Teen killed after argument over Rs 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: An argument over Rs 30 cost the life of a teen in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The victim is a 17-year-old boy who was strangled to death in a village near Baghpat after a dispute over Rs 30 with three men.

The deceased, a class 11 student named Hritik, was killed by the accused in the Baraut police station area. He was a student of KHR Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

According to Baraut Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Singh, the preliminary investigation revealed a dispute of Rs 30.

The incident took place on Friday night when Hritik had an argument over Rs 30 and it escalated to such a point that he was strangled to death.

The SHO said that family members have said that all three accused knew Hrithik and added that there were no injury marks on his body.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, they said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | UP shocker: Woman stabs husband in eye with scissors for demanding tea in Baghpat, case registered