UP shocker: Woman stabs husband in eye with scissors for demanding tea in Baghpat, case registered

A shocking news has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district where a woman allegedly stabbed her husband in the eye with scissors after he asked for a cup of tea. After this, the woman absconded in order to avoid being apprehended by the police. The victim has been identified as Ankit who stays at House No. 6 on Badoli Road in the district.

According to reports, the woman apparently got enraged when Ankit requested for a cup of tea, and she used scissors to stab him in the eye. Upon hearing the noise, Ankit's sister-in-law came out and informed the police about the incident. The victim was also rushed to the nearest community health centre which referred him to a hospital in Meerut.

Police register a case

The police have also filed an FIR into the matter. "A case has been registered at Baraut police station in connection with the attack by the wife on her husband with scissors due to family issues," the police said.

Notably, Ankit had married to the woman three years ago but their marital life was never smooth as they, soon after, started to have frequent fights over domestic issues. Just three days before committing the crime, Ankit's wife had even filed a complaint of assault against him and his family, according to the police.

