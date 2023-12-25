UP: History-sheeter, involved in cow slaughter, smuggling, arrested after gunfight in Kaushambi

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A criminal who was involved in cow slaughter, animal smuggling and animal theft and carried a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after an encounter in the Karari police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on Monday (December 25) morning, the officials said. The police received information from an informer that the criminal, identified as Rais Ahmed who is a resident of Turtipur, was present in the area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He was wanted in several cases including cow slaughter, animal smuggling and theft. The police said that Rais was hiding in Hisampur Dera of the Karari police station area.

Soon after receiving the information, the police laid siege to arrest him. He attempted to escape by firing at the police team, but was shot in his right leg in retaliatory firing by the police.

Rais was later admitted to the district hospital in the injured state.

Criminal history

According to the SP, Rais had 23 cases registered against him and was arrested in the encounter under the Cow Slaughter, Animal Smuggling, Animal Theft and Animal Cruelty Act in Kaushambi district as well as in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj districts.

Srivastava said that Rais was arrested in 2018 as well, and a case was registered against him under the National Security Act.

Rais is a history-sheeter of the Karari police station in Kaushambi district, he added.

