Amit Shah, Nadda to visit West Bengal, hold several key meetings ahead of 2024 battle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will arrive in Kolkata on Monday night on a two-day visit to take stock of the party’s preparedness in West Bengal, ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to a party leader. The duo are expected to arrive in the city late tonight and will take part in a series of organisational meetings on Tuesday. However, there are no plans for any public meetings.

"Both will engage with state leaders late on Monday night. Amit Shah Ji and J P Nadda Ji will visit Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat and Kalighat temple on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, they will conduct a series of meetings with state leaders, and frontal organisations, and assess the organisational strength in preparation for the Lok Sabha polls," the state BJP leader said.

Key meetings

The leaders will participate in a closed-door programme at the National Library later in the evening before departing for the national capital, he added.

According to Agnimitra Paul, BJP state general secretary, the joint visit of the top two leaders underscores the significance that Bengal holds in the eyes of the party's central leadership.

"I have never witnessed both top leaders visiting Bengal simultaneously. This indicates the substantial importance that Bengal holds for the leadership of the BJP," she said.

Amit Shah had set a target of winning over 35 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The party had won 18 out of the 42 seats in the state in the 2019 general elections.

Meetings at a crucial juncture

The crucial visit of the top BJP leaders come at a time when the party is looking to fortify its organisational machinery ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Internal discord and defections have marred the BJP following the announcement of the 2021 assembly election results.

Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh, and six legislators, including national vice president Mukul Roy, have defected to the TMC since the 2021 assembly polls.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC secured a resounding victory for the third consecutive term, winning 215 assembly seats, while the BJP secured 77 seats.

(With PTI inputs)