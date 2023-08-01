Viral: Toddler's reaction to eating Kiwi for the first time will leave you in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Toddler eating Kiwi for the first time

The Internet is swamped with baby videos. Some watch these videos for their love for babies, while others watch them for a little laughter. From celebrities to social media users, people want to film every moment, and of course their firsts. In this episode, a video of a toddler is surfacing on the internet.

In the viral video, the baby can be seen trying Kiwi fruit for the first time and his reaction is unmissable. The video shows the baby's caretaker offering him a slice of fresh kiwi. The excited toddler holds the kiwi and starts eating it and gives hilarious reactions. The video was shared by an Instagram handle, LADbible who shares funny viral videos on the platform.

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral, users flooded the comment section with their reactions. One wrote, "This is us going for tequila shots making that face, and going back again to get more." Another user wrote, "This made me belly laugh." Yet another user wrote, "his little man is going places, he doesn't give up."

Earlier, the six-month babyThe parents Jake Richardson and Natalie Brandon shared the video while they were out for Sunday dinner. took the internet by storm for his reactions after tasting lemon for the first time.

