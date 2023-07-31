French daredevil stuntman Remi Lucidi dies after falling from a skyscraper in Hong Kong

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remi Lucidi, also known as Remi Enigma on Instagram

French daredevil Remi Lucidi, who is known for climbing skyscrapers, died after falling off a 68-storey residential tower in Hong Kong. As per South China Morning Post, Remi Lucidi, also popular by his Instagram name Remi Enigma, was climbing the Tregunter Tower. The building has a total of 66-floor count and is 219.7 metres tall. According to witnesses, he was trapped outside the top-floor penthouse and was also spotted knocking on the windows of the penthouse. But, before he could get inside the house, he lost his footing and tragically fall to his death.

Some media reports suggest that Lucidi was seen at the building at around 6 pm. He told the security guard that he came to meet a friend, who lives on the 40th floor. Reports also say that the guards even tried to stop him after confirming from the resident on the 40th floor, but by then he already took the elevator.

CCTV footage also shows that he arrived on the 49th floor and took stairs to reach the top of the building. The penthouse maid after seeing Lucidi outside the window tapping, called the police.

Who is Remi Lucidi?

The 30-year-old French daredevil's Instagram page says he is based in Hong Kong. His Instagram feed is full of daredevil stunts featuring himself from the top of buildings in Paris, Hong Kong, Lisbon, Gabrovo, Dubai, and Bangkok. His love for heights is evident in some of the posts below.

Authorities also found a camera at the scene, which contains videos of his heart-stopping photos and videos of scaling buildings, bridges, cranes, and more.

