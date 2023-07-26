Swiggy Instamart's unique resignation letter goes viral, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Funny resignation letter

In a time, when people doing jobs in corporate or government, look for mental peace and good work culture rather than money. Hence, switching jobs is very common among this generation. While resigning from the job, most of us struggle with finding the right words to choose in writing the letter. One often takes the help of Google in finding the perfect template for a resignation letter. Recently, Swiggy Instamart shared a unique and out-of-the-box resignation letter on social media, which will surely put a smile on your face.

See the post:

Swiggy Instamart took to its social media handles to share a picture of the letter written on paper with some products being used as words. The letter featured popular brand products of biscuits, chocolates, tea bags, and batteries replacing them with words. The post was collaborated with another page on Instagram named The Scribbled Stories. ''how to quit your job using Instamart,'' reads the caption.

Not only this, both Swiggy Instamart and The Scribbled Stories shared an interesting conversation in the comment section as well. Instamart wrote, ''I wish they were Kinder, I wish I had more Joy.'' In reply, TSS wrote, ''aapke harpic me pun jaruri hai na?''

On Instagram, the post has garnered over 200,000 likes within two days.

Netizens also shared their views and some of them also showcased their creativity in the comment section. One user wrote, ''He can use Nestle everyday milk powder.'' ''I can make a pun on kajal par aap smudge nahi paoge,'' wrote another. A third user commented ''I wish tumhare talent ko ek behatar MUNCH mile!''

