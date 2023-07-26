Sudha Murthy trends on Twitter for her 'veg, non-veg' remark, divides internet

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Sudha Murthy

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy is again in the headlines and this time for her food preferences. She started trending on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday for her 'vegetarian-non vegetarian spoon' remark. She recently appeared on the show titled Khaane Mein Kaun Hai where she spoke about food, restaurant, and her food preferences. She revealed that she is a pure vegetarian and carries her food with her always as she is concerned if the same spoon is used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

The 72-year-old philanthropist said that she doesn't even eat eggs or garlic. ''What I am scared of is, that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot,'' she said. She also revealed that whenever she travels abroad she prefers vegetarian restaurants or make her own food. She carries her own bag of meals and cooking items.

''I know basic cooking. I can cook parota, dal and subzi, rice, sambar. We don't go to hotels. I can cook simple things. I never learned special cooking because I always worked outside,'' she added.

Her remarks became a point of discussion on the internet.

On Twitter, several netizens put out their point of view on her remarks while some also trolled her for being so over 'simplistic'.

One user wrote, ''Why is #SudhaMurthy not in Big Boss?'' ''She should also carry her own 'AIR' to breathe,'' wrote another.

Many users also trolled her for being 'hypocrite' as her son-in-law, UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is not a vegetarian.

But some also defended her for being herself. A user defended her by slamming trolls and wrote, ''wow! just wow!! I fail to understand if it's an actual tweet or a troll!! #SudhaMurthy what she does is her choice!! why is it troll material for ppl? did she demand you to follow her lifestyle?is she harming anyone? did she mistreat anyone? Awful to drag her over this petty issue.''

