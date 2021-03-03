Want to fly to moon? Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is offering trip on Elon Musk's SpaceX flight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUSAKU MAEZAWA Elon Musk with Yusaku Maezawa

At some point in time, haven't we all wondered how are things on the moon or can we step on it? Well, you have a 'once in a blue moon' opportunity to fulfill your dream. Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, has invited eight people from around the world to join him for a private lunar expedition. Sharing a link to application details, he posted a video on Twitter saying, "I want people from all kinds of backgrounds to join." He also informed that the mission will take place two years from now in 2023.

As a surprise, the video also had a special message from the CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk who is heard saying, "We'll make a real difference."

For the unversed, Yusaku Maezawa is an online fashion tycoon. In 2018, he announced that he is the first man to book a seat aboard the lunar spaceship, which is being developed by Musk's SpaceX. His Twitter bio also introduces him as "First civilian to fly around the moon on @SpaceX’s Starship in 2023."

This trip is under the first civilian mission called 'dearMoon'. It will be a six days trip, three days to get to the and loop behind it and three days to return to Earth. The entrepreneur has paid for the entire trip making it a private ride.

In the full version video available on YouTube, the Japanese entrepreneur said applicants would need to fulfill two criteria. Firstly, the applicant should be able to "push the envelope" creatively in whatever field they're working and secondly they must be willing to help other crew members do the same on this 'fun' trip.

Sharing his aspirations about the trip, Maezawa shared that he's looking forward to seeing his home planet Earth with his own eyes from space. He wishes to see 'Earthrise' from Moon's horizon like we see the sunrise on our planet.

When asked why he chose the Moon as his destination, he gave away three reasons. First was the curiosity to see and be somewhere he has never been, secondly, to remind himself how amazing his planet is. Lastly, he wants to remind himself how insignificant he is in this vast space and how much he needs to work in order to grow.

But, can this feat be achieved by 2023? Elon Musk answers the same in the video. "I'm highly confident that we will have reached orbit many times by Starship before 2023 and it will be safe for human transport," the CEO of Tesla Motors said.