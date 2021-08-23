Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER #Valimai, #AjithKumar, #BTS among most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India

Each year on 23 August, the world celebrates Hashtag Day. This is the day when hashtags were born on Twitter in 2007. On Hashtag Day, Twitter released the top 10 most-tweeted hashtags of the first half of 2021. And to no surprise, the trends have proved that fans from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka dominated the microblogging platform. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's film Valimai has topped the list.

The second position has been taken by actor Vijay's film Master. This was followed by the title of Mahesh Babu's Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The hashtag #valimai was the most tweeted one between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2021. Sharing the list, Twitter India's official page said, "It's #HashtagDay so you know what that means! Here's the list of the most tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021."

#ajithkumar was the fourth most popular hashtag. This was followed by yet another Vijay-related hashtag, #thalapathy65, which was the tentative title of the actor's 65th film before, however, it was later confirmed to be Beast.

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, actor Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film Vakeel Saab, South Korean boy band BTS and COVID-19 were among the other top ten hashtags.

Check it out here:

For the unversed, Master, Vakeel Saab, and Valimai that have featured in this year's list, were also the most-tweeted-about films in 2020.