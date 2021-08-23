Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PHOENARDO, MORGANOWILSON Netizens begin meme fest on Twitter as 'Spider Man: No Way Home' trailer reportedly leaks online

Amidst the ongoing rumours that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming movie in the Spider-Man franchise, allegedly leaked on social media, fans cannot keep calm. There have been reports that the trailer of the film reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release in a very low-resolution video. However, Marvel and Sony took action against the leak sources and terminated them before they went viral.

Meanwhile, Netizens bombarded social media with memes. Some accounts shared memes featuring lead actor Tom Holland's reaction to the recent leak. There are several rumours doing the rounds about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return to the franchise, which has created more excitement among fans.

Check out netizens hilarious reactions here:

Spider–Man: No Way Home is currently slated to arrive in theaters December 17. The movie has been filming through the pandemic.