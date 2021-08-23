Monday, August 23, 2021
     
Netizens begin meme fest on Twitter as 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer reportedly leaks online

Amidst the ongoing rumours that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked online, netizens began a meme fest on Twitter. They have been sharing hilarious jokes and memes featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield among others.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2021 10:56 IST
Netizens begin meme fest on Twitter as 'Spider Man: No Way Home' trailer reportedly leaks online
Image Source : TWITTER/ PHOENARDO, MORGANOWILSON

Netizens begin meme fest on Twitter as 'Spider Man: No Way Home' trailer reportedly leaks online

Amidst the ongoing rumours that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming movie in the Spider-Man franchise, allegedly leaked on social media, fans cannot keep calm. There have been reports that the trailer of the film reportedly leaked online ahead of its official release in a very low-resolution video. However, Marvel and Sony took action against the leak sources and terminated them before they went viral.

Meanwhile, Netizens bombarded social media with memes. Some accounts shared memes featuring lead actor Tom Holland's reaction to the recent leak. There are several rumours doing the rounds about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return to the franchise, which has created more excitement among fans. 

Check out netizens hilarious reactions here:

Spider–Man: No Way Home is currently slated to arrive in theaters December 17. The movie has been filming through the pandemic.

 

 

