VIRAL: Kid teased for wearing specs, netizens cheer him up with endearing tweets

Image Source : TWITTER/@MUSAALIZEESHAN Kid teased for wearing specs. Here's how Pooja Bhatt, Omar Abdullah, Derek O'Brein & others cheered him up

Time to spread some love! A Pakistani boy hailing from London was bullied by his schoolmates for wearing spectacles. His father recently took to his Twitter handle and wrote about the stress his 6-year-old son was facing at school for wearing glasses. He posted a picture of his young son named Musa. The reason behind the tweet was his son was 'bullied' for specs, his classmates said that the little boy did not look good with those glasses on and therefore Musa was hesitant to wear them again.

Musa has been upset for a few days because of being teased and therefore this father asked netizens to show Musa some love. His caption said, "This is my son, Musa. From last few days he is very upset because some of his school mates said; you look worst in glasses, he’s hesitant to wear glasses anymore. I told him let’s ask the world. Doesn’t he look great in glasses too?"

Here is how Musa looks with glasses:

As soon as he shared Musa's image with specs, the comments section was flooded with love as Twitterati from all across the world cheered Musa up and told him how amazing he looked with spectacles. Many prominent personalities including actress Pooja Bhatt, politician Omar Abdullah and Derek O'Brien among others bucked the little boy up.

Well, the 6-year-old was overwhelmed by the love he received on the post and posted a video where he thanked everyone for showering love on him.