Don't touch me challenge: Johny Lever's insane dance moves with kids Jaime, Jesse leaves Twitter baffled

"Never knew Johny Lever can dance." "This is the best thing I saw today." "Simply the best." These are just a few compliments among hundreds that you can read when you scroll through the comment section of Johny Lever's latest video. Taking up the viral 'Don't touch me' challenge, the actor-comedian's daughter Jaime shared a video of the Lever family dancing to the peppy beats sending the Internet into a tizzy. With their insane dance moves, the Levers gave the challenge a funny twist and netizens are simply loving their version.

Bollywood celebrities are also awestruck. Taking to comment section, actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Best thing on the Internet," whereas Tannaz Irani posted, "Superb." TV actress Pooja Gor and Ridhima Pandit too shared compliments from the trio. While Gor wrote, "What a King," Pandit commented, "The OG of all times. i love him."

Sharing the video, Jaime wrote, "While sharing the video, Jamie wrote, “Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam.All thanks to Jesse’s hard work! & special thanks to @aaronkondru.”

Here's how baffled Twitterati are reacting to the hilarious:

This is not the first time that the Lever family made the Internet laugh out loud. Johny has been seen sharing a lot of funny videos on his social media accounts. His daughter Jaime Lever too does not miss any chance to tickle the funny bone. She is known for her mimicry skills. Take a look:

On the work front, Johny Lever will next be seen in Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2 starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in main roles. He was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie no.1, which was directed by David Dhawan. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav.