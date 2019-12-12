Bengaluru Traffic Police devises unique solution to perennial problem

Pictures of this pathbreaking move by the traffic police have taken over the internet.

You can travel to the moon and back, but it will still take you longer to reach one place from another in Bengaluru -- such are the traffic woes. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has hence come up with an innovative solution. Life-size mannequins, dressed as traffic police personnel, have been placed at important junctions of the city to regulate traffic.

Pictures of this pathbreaking move by the traffic police have taken over the internet. These photos show mannequins, in proper police uniforms.

The response to this idea has been positive.

"Response to this initiative is very positive. People also take selfies with the mannequins. It's useful in controlling habitual violators," Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), Bengaluru, told news agency ANI.

Life size mannequins dressed as traffic police have been placed at important junctions in Bengaluru. Jt Commissioner of Police, Traffic says "Response to this initiative is very positive.People also take selfies with the mannequins. It's useful in controlling habitual violators". pic.twitter.com/zOtVzAXm6m — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Bengaluru's Kengeri Traffic Police also shared two photos of the mannequins on Twitter.

Residents of the city also praised this unique solution to the city's infamously perennial traffic problem.

What do you think about this?