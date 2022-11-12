Zomato delivery boy dances in middle of the Road, Twitter has some hilarious suggestions for him | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MR_LOLWA Zomato delivery boy

Grooving to trending songs and making reels on social media has become an important part of everyone's life. Now, a video of a Zomato delivery boy is going viral, wherein one can see his quest for the perfect Reels. The 'on duty' food delivery executive, who can be seen wearing a Zomato T-shirt, parked his two-wheeler as he broke into a dance in the middle of the road. Netizens have expressed their concern about the delivery of their food after seeing this delivery boy dancing.

The caption posted with the video is a perfect meme. It read, “Me: a delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy: (while referring to the video)”

Take a look at the video:

While some appreciated his dancing skills, there were others who felt that their food would be delayed. A user wrote, "Ab samjh aaya, dikkat yaha arahi hai." Another wrote, "Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind." A third comment read,"Nobody is telling him "Aap Mumbai aa rahe ho" though."

There is no denying that the food delivery app, Zomato knows how to leave netizens in splits with their quirky play of words. After their popular T20 World Cup tweets, the food delivery giant mocked the worsening air quality in the capital and sarcastically apologized to the customers for delivering 'smoked chicken.'

Zomato tweeted, "sorry delhi-ncr, our chat support can't help if your chicken gets delivered as smoked chicken."

