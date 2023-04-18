World's most tattooed man now works as a primary school teacher

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FREAKYHOODY World's most tattooed man

Trending News: French primary school teacher, model and performer Sylvain Hélaine has become known as the most tattooed man in the world, with his entire body covered in £57,000 worth of ink. Hélaine has even gone as far as having his nipples and belly button removed to make room for more tattoos. He has also had his gums and eyeballs tattooed, having started his tattoo journey at the age of 27.

A journey to London and a new eye-opening experience

Hélaine moved to London in 2012 to teach at Dulwich College, but suffered a personal crisis not knowing what to do with his life. Whilst in Brixton, he noticed that his banker at HSBC had his neck tattooed, and then noticed a man in McDonald's had both his sleeves done. This opened Hélaine's eyes, making him want to start a tattoo journey. Over the course of three and a half years, Hélaine covered his entire body, finishing his first layer in Paris. He is now finishing up his second layer of tattoos, intending to do a third and fourth. Hélaine accepts that one day, when he is 80 or 90, he will be fully black, having covered himself in darker tones.

No impact on his career as a teacher

Despite his impressive look, Hélaine’s tattoos have not affected his career as a teacher. He has taught children for 14 years and currently teaches 29 kids between the ages of 7 and 11. The children are unfazed by his tattoos, caring more that he is a young male teacher in France than his ink.

Hélaine considers his body to be one tattoo, forming a large body suit over his skin that evolves over time. He advises those who want to get tattooed to wait and make sure it won't interfere with their job or professional life. Hélaine has never regretted a tattoo and sees his art as only one piece.

