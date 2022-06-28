World's most tattooed man Lucky Diamond Rich literally has every inch covered in tattoos | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB World's most tattooed man is Lucky Diamond Rich

World's most tattooed man has been found to be Lucky Diamond Rich. His real name is Gregory Paul McLaren and he has spent more than 1000 hours, which is over 41 days, on the table getting inked by various artists. Rich also holds the popular Guinness World Record for being the most tattooed man for sixteen years now. After getting tattooed twice over on his body, there seems to be no space left for getting any more tattoos. But the look that Rich is carrying around is really something and the video in which he shows off his tattoos is going viral on social media.

Rich's tattooed body is really something!

As per the record held by Rich, he has covered as much as 200 per cent of his entire body in tattoos. This was made possible after he inked his body from head to toe, not once but twice. Not only his skin, but Rich's eyelids, gums, ear canals, and even his penis are covered in ink. His body is covered in patterns and text also appears as tattoos. Listening to Rich tell his tattoo journey is quite an experience. Rich is also a performer and has been getting tattoos since he was 16 years old.

Read: When Elon Musk 'admitted' being an alien and caught everybody off guard | Birthday Special

Know more about World's most tattooed man

When young, Rich became interested in activities associated with the circus such as juggling chainsaws, swallowing swords, riding unicycles, among others. At the age of 16, he joined the circus and it was also the first time when he got his first tattoo. Rich got the first tattoo on his hip because he did not want his mother to find out about it. Given Rich's profession and his choice of getting tattoos, it can be said that he is a risk-taker.

In addition to his tattoos, Rich's earlobes are stretched and he has his teeth replaced with silver veneers. He has also got various piercings throughout his life. Rich's striking image has also evoked negative reactions from people.

Read: Condom brand's cheeky post for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's pregnancy announcement is too funny to miss

Rich gets shamed by people for tattoos

Rich's body is completely covered in tattoos. While this is a surprise for many, it has also attracted criticism from a section of the people. "Everyone's different with how they react. It’s like the weather, you can’t predict it, you can’t control it, you just deal with it as it comes," Rich said. Seeing Rich tell his story, people also praised his courage to be different.

One of the internet users wrote, "It’s nice to hear someone love themselves as much as he does. I think we all could learn something from him (sic)."