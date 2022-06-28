When Elon Musk 'admitted' being an alien and caught everybody off guard | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELONRMUSKK Elon Musk

Elon Musk Birthday Special | Megan Thee Stallion belting out, "I'm a savage.. Classy, bougie, ratchet.. Sassy, moody, nasty," stands absolutely true for tech billionaire Elon Musk who owns SpaceX and Tesla. If you haven't been living under a rock, you probably know that he is one of the wittiest beings you'll ever find on Twitter. After all, who is accused of being an alien and to top it, who admits being one! Well, birthday boy, Elon Musk does.

He is probably the only one who has some weird theories weaved around him by eccentric internet users. Time and again, many have advocated that Musk is not a human but an alien in disguise. Being least bothered about it, this wealthiest man has not even tried to refute these theories. Instead, on some occasions, he participated in them and had his share of fun.

On one occasion, when Musk tweeted, “The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!” a user simply asked if he was an alien and Musk responded casually writing, “Obv”.

In another instance, a user posted a video of him and asked the same question to Musk again. Responding to the Twitterati, he commented, "Of course”. The video was of Musk saying that aliens could be living among us and he wouldn't be surprised.

However, once in 2015, Musk seemingly refuted the claims but in his own witty way. “The rumor that I’m building a spaceship to get back to my home planet Mars is totally untrue,” he tweeted.

Who is Elon Musk and why is he famous?

Elon Musk, born on June 28, 1971, often remains in the news for his updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Co. He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events. Tesla and SpaceX CEO is touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world.

As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of around $203 billion as of June 2022, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world.

In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX of which he serves as CEO and Chief Engineer. In 2004, he was an early investor in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors, Inc. (now Tesla, Inc.).

He became its chairman and product architect, eventually assuming the position of CEO in 2008.

Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company, in 2006, which was later acquired by Tesla and became Tesla Energy.

In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit research company promoting friendly artificial intelligence.

In 2016, he co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain-computer interfaces and founded The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company.

Musk, who made a whopping $44 billion deal, has been quiet on the social media platform since June 21.