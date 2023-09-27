UP woman keeps Rs 18 lakh in bank locker for daughter's wedding | This is what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE UP woman keeps Rs 18 lakh in bank locker for daughter's wedding

A woman's dream to marry off her daughter came crashing down when she found that Rs 18 lakh she had kept in a bank's locker for nearly a year and a half was infested by termites. The incident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The incident came to light when the bank called the woman, Alka Pathak, for the locker's annual maintenance and KYC (know your customer) verification.

When the locker, which contained Rs 18 lakh in cash and jewellery, was opened Pathak was shocked to see that all the banknotes had been irreparably damaged by termites. She informed the bank manager immediately.

Pathak runs a small business and provides tuition classes. Unaware of the precautions to be taken for locker storage, she placed the cash with some jewelry to use as funds for her daughter’s wedding, India Today reported.

The woman admitted that she was unaware of the conditions necessary for preserving cash and valuables in a bank locker. She also disclosed that she kept the money in the bank without knowing that it could not be stored in this manner. Following this, the branch manager reported the incident and initiated an investigation to assess the extent of the damage.

