Rare albino burmese python rescued from building's window in Mumbai | WATCH scary video

Rare albino python rescued in Thane

Trending news: Two men in Maharashtra came to the rescue of a rare albino burmese python (yellow-coloured) that was found hanging from a building's window in Thane district.

The locals in Thane region captured the full video of the rescue operation when the two men were trying their complete strength to safeguard the giant python. The footage captures around a 10-foot-long python falling from the window grills of an apartment in Thane.

The massive snake, as per the details, belongs to the Albino Burmese python species. The video footage of the rescue operation went viral on various social media platforms in no time.

The video clearly shows two men holding the reptile's head as the other person tries to free it from the iron grill. At last, the snake eventually trips and falls on the floor after losing grip from the grill.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and later this video was posted by netizens on their social platforms.

