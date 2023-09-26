Tuesday, September 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. WATCH: Man seen lighting up 'beedi' inside Delhi Metro; DMRC reacts to viral video

WATCH: Man seen lighting up 'beedi' inside Delhi Metro; DMRC reacts to viral video

A man was seen lighting up a 'beedi' while sitting inside a Delhi Metro coach, the video of which went viral on social media. Sharing video of the same, people demanded the DMRC to take action against the man.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick7 New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2023 10:10 IST
Screengrab of the viral video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of the viral video

A video of a man purportedly showing him light a ‘beedi’ in a Delhi Metro coach went viral on social media, drawing a reaction from the DMRC after people demanded action against the perpetrator.

"We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The Delhi Metro commuters are advised not to smoke inside the metro as it is deemed a punishable offence. Various social media users shared the video and demanded the DMRC to take action against the man.

In the video, the man is seen sitting in the metro coach and lighting up a ‘beedi’. We see a man interrupting the perpetrator at the fag end of the video which seemed like prohibiting him from continuing with his act.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware on a range of issues, including public etiquettes, on trains.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Amul celebrates Women's Reservation Bill passage in creative doodle; Pic goes viral

ALSO READ | Baby born with 26 fingers in Rajasthan, family calls her 'incarnation of goddess'

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News