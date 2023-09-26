WATCH: Man seen lighting up 'beedi' inside Delhi Metro; DMRC reacts to viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of the viral video

A video of a man purportedly showing him light a ‘beedi’ in a Delhi Metro coach went viral on social media, drawing a reaction from the DMRC after people demanded action against the perpetrator.

"We conduct random checking through flying squads to detect any such objectionable behaviour. We appeal to public to instantly bring up such instances to our notice so that immediate action can be taken," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The Delhi Metro commuters are advised not to smoke inside the metro as it is deemed a punishable offence. Various social media users shared the video and demanded the DMRC to take action against the man.

In the video, the man is seen sitting in the metro coach and lighting up a ‘beedi’. We see a man interrupting the perpetrator at the fag end of the video which seemed like prohibiting him from continuing with his act.

Officials said the urban transporter also uses social media to make people aware on a range of issues, including public etiquettes, on trains.

(With PTI inputs)

