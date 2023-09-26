Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rides motercycle on car-free day in Karnal to check pollution | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rides a motorcycle on his way to Karnal Airport

In an attempt to promote the car-free day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Karnal Airport on a motorcycle on Tuesday. The video shows the Chief Minister riding a bullet on his way to the airport. This comes after he announced earlier this month that Tuesdays will now be designated as 'car-free' days in Karnal in a bid to check pollution. Along with the Chief Minister, the security personnel also reached the airport on motorcycles.

While making the announcement on September 1, Khattar, two-time MLA from Karnal, also pledged that if he visits the district on a Tuesday, he will personally lead by example by riding a bicycle. The Chief Minister had made this announcement while addressing a gathering of youth during the flagging-off ceremony of the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon rally' in Karnal.

Before the rally's commencement, Khattar administered an oath to the young participants, urging them to stay away from the drug menace. After flagging off the Cyclothon, the chief minister participated in the rally by cycling alongside the youth, motivating them with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Drug-Free Haryana".

