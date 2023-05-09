Woman asks wedding photographer for refund after divorce, hilarious WhatsApp chat goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman asks wedding photographer for refund after divorce

Trending News: Prepare to be entertained by a bizarre tale that has taken the internet by storm. Picture this: a woman, four years after tying the knot, decides it's time to contact her wedding photographer. But hold on, it's not to reminisce about the magical memories or express gratitude for capturing her special day. No, no! This woman has a rather unusual request—she wants a refund. And why, you may ask? Because she's now divorced!

This unusual incident went crazy viral when Lance Romeo, the photographer in question, shared screenshots of his WhatsApp conversation with the woman on Facebook and Twitter. At first, Romeo thought he was being pranked. Who could blame him? But as the chat unfolded, he soon realized that this woman was dead serious about wanting her money back. She genuinely believed she was entitled to a refund simply because she was no longer married. The audacity!

Undeterred by Romeo's refusal, the woman persisted, threatening to involve lawyers to ensure she received at least a 70% refund of the fees. She even proposed meeting in person to discuss the matter further, but Romeo declined with a Bugs Bunny meme and directed her to contact him through her legal team.

Unsurprisingly, Romeo's Twitter thread about the incident quickly went viral, capturing the attention of thousands of amused netizens. This prompted him to share updates on their conversation and he even explained the situation with a back story from the wedding, when he saw the groom, her now ex-husband, flirtatiously touching another woman on their wedding day. Seems like the marriage was doomed from the start!

Upon learning about the outlandish demand, the woman's ex-husband took notice of the viral post and articles about it and took matters into his own hands. Showing a greater understanding of the situation than his former spouse, he reached out to the photographer directly. Expressing genuine remorse, he offered a sincere apology on behalf of his former partner, acknowledging the absurdity of the situation. In his words, "I read the articles. I apologize on her behalf." It seems that the ex-husband had a firmer grip on reality and recognized the need to address the situation with a touch of sanity.

Baffled Twitter users flooded the comments section with hilarious responses but amid the laughter and disbelief, many couldn't help but applaud Romeo's professionalism and composure in handling the situation. One particularly enthusiastic commenter crowned it the "best story of the year" and wished the photographer continued success, reassuring him that he had definitely made a name for himself in the industry.

Read More Trending News