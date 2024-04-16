WATCH | Angry passenger complains about overcrowded train, Railway reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The video shows packed sleeper coach with passengers sitting on floor

Days after a video of a woman expressing her frustration over an overcrowded train to a traveling ticket examiner (TTE) went viral, a video of another traveler complaining about the 'dire' condition of trains in India has been catching eye-balls.

In a video posted on X, the traveler was seen expressing his frustration with the Indian Railways that the sleeper coach of the Suhaildev Superfast Express that he was traveling in was marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats, while no ticket examiner has reached to check the tickets.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the traveler posted the video sharing his ordeal. He said, ''Train number 22420. Koi bhi TT nhi aaya train Lucknow pahuchne wali hai Thank you railway SLEEPER CLASS KO GENERAL banana ke liye Maximum aadmi bina ticket ke ya general ticket hai (Sleeper class has become general coach. Most of the people are traveling without tickets while some have general tickets."

The video documented the footage where the train coach is packed with passengers who are seen sitting on the floor. The train's corridor was also congested, leaving little room for movement.

It is pertinent to note that several internet users have earlier in the past also reported similar kinds of instances. They have expressed their anger and frustration at the situation, which is unfortunately too common in India.

Earlier, a passenger named Rachit Jain shared a disturbing story about his sister's tragic train experience in an air-conditioned 3-tier coach. Jain said that his sister's child was tragically separated from her and left behind on the platform due to the extreme crowding near the coach doors.

Railway reacts

Meanwhile, on Monday's incidence, the official customer care account of the Railways has responded. In a social media post, the Railway customer care asked the passenger to share details of his journey.

''We request that you please share the journey details (PNR/UTS number.) and mobile number . with us, preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal. '' the Railway Seva said.



READ MORE | Swiggy's delivery boy steals pair of shoes kept outside flat, company reacts

READ MORE | 'Dimag mein World Cup chal raha hai': Watch, Rohit sledges Dinesh Karthik by teasing T20 WC spot