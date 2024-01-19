'Issac Newton, could you help?’: Virat Kohli’s sensational save draws reaction from Anand Mahindra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Viral: Virat Kohli’s unbelievable effort to prevent a certain six on the boundary line during the India-Afghanistan T20I match in Bengaluru on January 17 left everyone in awe, which also drew a reaction from Anand Mahindra. Kohli is a live wire on the cricket field and has contributed to countless such moments when he turned the match on its head with his catches, just like he did in the Bengaluru clash after he took a sensational running catch.

In his post depicting disbelief for the sheer incredible effort and appreciation for Virat Kohli, Mahindra shared the picture of the moment and wrote, “Hello, Isaac Newton? Could you help us define a new law of physics to account for this phenomenon of anti-gravity??”

How did the netizens react?

The internet users flooded the post with likes and comments.

“Virat Kohli did the unthinkable and unreal. Proud to have witnessed it live from the stadium and the way crowd went on cheering Kohli-Kohli in stadium after this was surreal,” a user wrote.

“It takes hours of hard work on strengthening your core for decades to achieve those gravity-defying moments, as seen in athletes like Virat. Even Sir Isaac Newton would be impressed with the force behind those feats!” another one wrote.

