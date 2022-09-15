VIRAL VIDEO: Royal Guard next to Queen Elizabeth's coffin faints as mourners continue to pay homage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/9NEWSSYD Queen Elizabeth's royal guards

VIRAL VIDEO: People across the world are closely watching Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Hundreds and thousands have thronged London to pay homage to the longest reigning monarch. A viral video that is doing rounds on the Internet has caught everybody by surprise. In the video, one of the Royal guard who was positioned next to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall faints. The guard dressed in a black uniform first stumbles from his position and a few moments later he falls flat on the ground.

The video shared by 9News Sydney's Twitter account shows three other guards running towards the fallen man to rescue him and arrange emergency aid for him. The guard's collapse comes as hundreds of thousands of mourners thronged the streets of London to pay homage to the late Queen. watch the video here:

Queen Elizabeth's coffin draped in the Royal Standard is now lying in state in London's Westminster Hall where it will remain for four days until her funeral on Monday.

Borne on a gun carriage and accompanied by the boom of artillery cannons and the tolling of Big Ben's bell, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was transported on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, as per New York Post. King Charles III, in full dress uniform and carrying a field marshal's baton, walked behind the coffin, joined by his sister, Princess Anne, and their two brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

His elder son and heir, Prince William, newly named as the Prince of Wales, walked behind him, next to his brother, Prince Harry. The cortege passed by the most familiar symbols of royal London, from Buckingham Palace to the wide, tree-lined vista of the Mall, then past government institutions on Whitehall and Downing Street, before arriving at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Parliamentary estate.

Westminster Hall, which sits in the shadow of Big Ben, is one of the most hallowed places in British public life, as per the media portal. The British Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.

