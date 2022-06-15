Viral Video: Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird brutally beaten to death, netizens are fuming

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird

According to recent studies, there has been an increasing decline in the population of birds across the globe. Amidst these rising concerns about the endangered species of birds, a brutal video of an endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird being tortured in Wokha district, Nagaland has surfaced online. The video is being extensively shared on social media platforms and is inviting massive outrage from the netizens. In the viral video, three persons can be seen brutally thrashing the bird with a stick before killing it. This has garnered massive social media attention as netizens are furious over the horrific incident. They have been demanding strict action against the culprits.

The video has disturbing visuals, and viewers' discretion is advised.

Netizens reactions

In no time, social media users bombarded the video with their reactions asking for justice for the bird. One of the users wrote, "Should be brought to the notice of Nagaland government and banned." Another user wrote, "This should be immediately brought to the attention of Wildlife conservation experts and govt of India. Barbaric."

As per the latest development, the accused have been arrested by the authorities under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act. The identity of the culprits has not been revealed. Meanwhile, the Green Succession of Nagaland State (Green SONS) in a press release appreciated the Wildlife and the Police Departments for speedy action taken against the perpetrators.