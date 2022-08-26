VIRAL VIDEO: Are zombies real? Netizens are creeping out after watching this 'zombie bug'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

VIRAL VIDEO: Haven't we all cringed a little after watching those bizarre zombie movies where the dead come alive in a strange way and they go on infecting whatever comes their way? What if it happens in real? And to top it off, it's a crawling bug, just think of watching a zombie bug creeping in your backyard. Well, you don't need to imagine because a netizen saw it in real and shared it online.

The video has over 10 million views and netizens are creeping out. "A zombie bug. While it's not alive, it's not even dead. A large number of mind controlling fungi leads insects to assume the strangest behaviors in order to spread their spores and infect more insects to survive," the caption of the viral video reads.

While many cringed after watching this Zombie bug video, several others posted more horrifying clips of crawly creepers. "Man.. insects are getting the worst lives among all types of animals..So short lifespan. So many dangers. Even though i dont particularly like them, especially cockroaches, i feel bad for them, honestly.. Cc: idksonamiguess," a user wrote.

Another posted a similar video writing, "This zombie snail. A parasitic worm Leucochloridium has taken over its motor functions and eye stalks, making them into caterpillar mimics so birds will eat them. The worm can then reproduce in the bird's GI tract, eventually transmitting via its faeces."

Some were curious to know more about the, even a few were amused to see these insects walking even at an almost dead stage.

A Twitterati asked, "How can the zombie insect do this when it's missing so many organs? No heart for hemolymph, no tracheae/book lungs, etc..."

Another one shared excitement saying, "isnt it kinda like a fly without abdomen still flying away and doin stuff ? Or which insect was it ...when its loosing its head its just die by starvation, not for the reason it has lost its head ? insect kingdome is so cool, and weird."

Some were shocked to see movie theories coming true. "Everything we are watching in movies eventually coming true," one of the comments reads. Another one said, "This is probably why insectoids don’t wanna invade our planet due to these “shrooms”."

Well, these insects are for sure not so pleasant to look at but they definitely pique curiosity!

