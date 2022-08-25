Akshay Kumar's look-alike spotted by netizens in House of The Dragon, pics leave internet in splits

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HUNTSMAN Paddy Considine (R) looks a lot like Akshay Kumar to the fans

Akshay Kumar fans are convinced that the Bollywood star's look-alike is one of the leading cast members in the HBO series House of The Dragon, which has recently premiered on Disney+Hotstar in India. Netizens shared pictures of actor Paddy Considine aka King Viserys Targaryen and compared him with Akshay. Many commented after seeing the pictures that they can't believe that 'Akshay has been cast in the Game of Thrones' spin-off series House of The Dragon.

Akshay Kumar fans compare him with House of The Dragon cast member

After the first episode of House of The Dragon premiered, Akshay's fans found an uncanny similarity between the Samrat Prithviraj actor and Paddy Considine. Their side-by-side images do look somewhat similar and we can't blame the netizens for drawing comparisons between them. Images of Akshay comparing him with Considine have been going viral on social media.

Fans react to Akshay Kumar's look-alike in House of The Dragon

Akshay Kumar's pics alongside Paddy Considine have drawn hilarious comparisons on social media. Commenting on them, one said, "This did not go unnoticed that Akshay Kumar in House of the Dragon looking dapper af (sic)." Another one said, "Tab to iski death jaldi hi ho jayegi.... kyuki Akshay kisi bhi film ko jyada time nhi dete (sic)."

House of The Dragon premiere episode breaks viewership record

House of The Dragon has set a new viewership record for HBO, surpassing the original series Game of Thrones. The spin-off series recently premiered its first episode. Nearly 10 million people saw the premiere of House of the Dragon on Sunday night, making the Game of Thrones spinoff HBO’s most-watched series premiere in the network’s history. HBO aired the episode four times on premiere night and it was also streamed on HBO Max. The viewership number is only going to increase in the coming weeks.

