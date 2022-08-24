House of The Dragon shatters viewership record for HBO; surpasses Game of Thrones, Stranger Things 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ENTERTAINMENTTONIGHT Matt Smith in a still from House of The Dragon

House of The Dragon has recently premiered its first episode on Disney+Hotstar in India amid much anticipation. The Game of Thrones spin-off series was eyed closely by the fans and everyone tuned in when the show's pilot premiered on Monday. Since then, viewers have been sharing their reviews of the show and some even said that it may turn out to be better than GoT. However, one arena where House of The Dragon has already surpassed GoT is the viewership. The premiere episode has become the most-watched series premiere in HBO’s history. This is no small feat.

House of The Dragon sets viewership record for HBO

Nearly 10 million people saw the premiere of House of the Dragon on Sunday night, making the Game of Thrones spinoff HBO’s most-watched series premiere in the network’s history. HBO aired the episode four times on premiere night and it was also streamed on HBO Max. The viewership number is only going to increase in the coming weeks.

House of The Dragon Episode 1 has more viewership than Stranger Things 4

“The Game of Thrones prequel recaptured the fire of HBO’s original masterpiece in a big way,” said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of the research firm Samba TV. That company estimated that the HBO series more than doubled the first-day viewership for Netflix’s new season of Stranger Things this summer. The challenge — and opportunity — for HBO lies in trying to expand “House of the Dragon” beyond the built-in fan base, Navin said.

House of The Dragon Episode 2 details

After the first episode of House of The Dragon has premiered to such a thunderous response from the fans, the next episode will premiere on August 29 at 6.30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. Matt Smith's character Daemon Targaryen has been sent to the Vale by King Viserys, who has also declared Princess Rhaenyra will be in line for the Iron Throne. This has rattled many, including Daemon. As the episode ends, Daemon flies off on his dragon, only to suggest that he will be returning with a plan. In episode 2, Daemon, Viserys and Rhaenyra's journies will continue and new characters may also be introduced.

(With AP news inputs)

