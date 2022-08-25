Viral Video: Woman tries to climb on train roof before cops spot her, netizens can't stop laughing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FRESH_OUTTA_STOCKZ A woman trying to climb on the train roof

Viral Video: Each day we come across several videos and pictures on social media platforms that stay etched in our memories due to various factors. Sometimes they are too funny and sometimes too shocking. Recently a video of a woman trying to get onto the roof of a crowded train in Bangladesh is going viral on the internet. The video has been grabbing a lot of attention and has been shared widely across all social media platforms. In the small clip, an unknown lady can be seen standing on the edge of the window of a train and is constantly trying her best to reach at its roof. The video is shared by an Instagram page called 'fresh_outta-stockz'. The caption of the video reads, "Just another day at a railway station in Bangladesh".

After not getting a seat on the train, the unidentified woman must have tried to get atop an intercity Express in Bangladesh. Some people who were already sitting on the roof tried to help her by lending their hands forward. But, unfortunately, she couldn't make it to the roof as the cop saw her and reached the location with a stick in his hand as a result she had to come down immediately.

Watch the video below:

The clip was posted on Instagram on August 10. It has been getting a lot of views and comments. While some people are saying this happened because of overpopulation, others just enjoyed the video.

Social media users' reaction to the video:

One user asked as he wrote, “How can so many people sit on roof without holding”. Another user wrote, “Over population effects”, “She looked like “I ain’t wanna go no way”…!!! Lmmfao”, wrote the third user. Others just dropped the laughing emojis on the lady's reaction after watching the cop.

