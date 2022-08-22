Not a match: Mumbai police's advisory for password setting ft. Sima Aunty will leave you in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai Police password advisory in Sima Taparia's style

Mumbai Police and their creative social media posts are known to win the public’s hearts instantly. Be it using a famous dialogue, using a song or witty one-liners to create awareness, the Mumbai police know it all. As soon as they share these posts, they go viral on social media and grab as many eyeballs as possible. Very recently, in one of their Instagram posts, they took an amazing reference from the famous Sima Taparia featuring the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking.

In the viral post, Mumbai Police was seen giving an advisory to a couple who set the password in their partner’s name. In the post, one can read Sima aunty saying, “But… But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that." The caption of the post read, “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety."

Have a look at the post here:

The post has been viral ever since it is uploaded. Social media users are pouring hilarious comments on it. One user wrote, “The OG admin”. Another user wrote, “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message”, “Omgeee this is epic meme.Loving it”, wrote the third user.

Athough this meme is hilarious, the advice given by the Mumbai police is on point. As per the 2021 report of NordPass, most people go with passwords that are easy to remember. But, these passwords are easily cracked by hackers. Not just this, common words and numbers like, ‘123456’, ‘dragon’, ‘money’ etc are also very easy to hack in less than one second.

