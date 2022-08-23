Woman in saree with a ghunghat walks on beach amid bikini-clad women. Desi netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RISHIKAGURJJAR Woman wearing Indian traditional attire on a beach

Netizens keep themselves entertained on social media. They keep on sharing funny videos and also leave their hilarious reactions on the viral posts. Similarly, one such video of an Indian woman from the beach is going viral and grabbing eyeballs. People go to a beach to have fun with their family or to take a sun bath. Some people carry sunscreen, sunglasses and swimsuits along with them. But, this lady in the viral video can be seen wearing a saree, that too with a veil (ghunghat) on her head.

The video is shared on Twitter by the account name Rishika Gurjar. In the viral video, the Indian woman was seen walking on the beach in a typical Indian traditional attire amid the bikini-clad women on a sunny day. Although this seems to be very normal for many people to see women in traditional wear on a beach. But, the amount of fun and confidence she has while walking cannot be compared.

Taking pride and Indian heritage forward, this woman did not shy away from the idea of ‘jaisa desh waisa besh’. (dress according to the occasion or place).

Have a look at the viral video here:

Netizens' Reactions to the video:

Social media users are highly impressed by the woman, who chose to carry her culture without shying away. The video has been garnering a lot of views and comments. One user wrote, “That's the beauty of Indian culture not vulgarity”. Another user wrote, “She has grace, confidence, faminity and charm ..” , “Perfect ....that is sanskar”, wrote the third user.

