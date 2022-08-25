Viral pic of Kerala family 'smiling' at funeral invites netizens' wrath, here's what they have to say

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JKAMBIKA Viral pic

A viral pic of a family from Kerala who attended a funeral of a 95-year-old Mariyamma has become the talk of the town. Social media platforms are afloat with the family portrait in which all the family members can be seen 'smiling' ear to ear. The family has garnered a lot of flak online as netizens are accusing them of being insensitive. Meanwhile, some people have also come out with their support.

The picture is from Mariyamma's funeral who died after suffering from ailments and being bedridden for over a year. She is survived by 9 children and 19 grandchildren. The picture was clicked at her funeral where most of them had come. Although the picture was a private one to be kept just be the family members, it got circulated on social media platforms. A user shared the picture on Twitter with caption, "New style of family photo in Kerala!!"

Netizens reactions

While some of the netizens are confused others are angry to see the picture. They are finding it odd that the family members are happy and smiling as they gathered together for a celebration.

One of the users wrote, "There are those who are never truly mourned but I can't even begin to imagine what the lady in the coffin must have done that everybody around her is so cheerful that she is gone."

"Why are they smiling over a dead body??" asked another.

Finally, a family member reacted to the controversy surrounding the picture. Mariyamma’s granddaughter Harsha Elma Joseph, also told Times of India, "We sat around her body and shared memories about her. Her life was so inspiring and we felt so proud of her. We all decided to take that photo with smiling faces as there was nothing sad to feel about grandmother as she had led a fulfilled life."

