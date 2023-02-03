Turkey: Children with cancer drive to hospital treatment rooms on electric toy cars | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANADOLUAGENCY Children drive to their treatment rooms on electric toy cars.

Cancer is a deadly disease to deal with. While some people tackling cancer have put up stories of their daily struggles on the internet, others have shared stories of people around them battling with the disease. These stories are a ray of hope to many others.

Lately, a video shot at a hospital in Turkey showed how children diagnosed with cancer got electric toy cars with balloons to drive to their treatment room. “Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” read the caption.

Dr. Musa Karakurkcu, the head of the Pediatric Oncology Department at Erciyes hospital and the KANKA association, told Anadolu Agency that the hospital was built for treating children with cancer and bone marrow transplant needs.

''We have six ride-on cars. Sometimes we send the children for tomography and MRI scans while they are in the hospital. They go to other departments in these cars. We used to send them there on stretchers, now we send them with ride-on cars. So they are much happier. They go in a much more relaxed manner. Children who used to go for treatment unwillingly and crying, now get on the ride-on car and look very amused,'' Karakurkcu told the agency.

