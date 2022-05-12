Telangana intermediate exam questions students on RRR's Jr NTR aka Komaram Bheem

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem in the recently released film RRR

RRR's popularity has gone well beyond the box office business. Telangana Intermediate exam recently posed a question on Jr NTR's character Bheem from the movie. Needless to say that those who have watched the movie RRR could only get it right while others struggled.

The question that was posed to the students appearing for the exam was: "Now, You have seen the movie RRR and about the performance of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Now imagine that you got an opportunity to interview Jr NTR on a reputed TV Channel as a reporter, after the tremendous success of the film.

Read: Funny Viral Video: Dog gives airport employees a hard day after escaping from airplane

Now, the Writer has an imaginary interview with Jr NTR in view of the film’s success. Make use of the details given below:

-- Nature of the film

-- His relation with the film director.

-- About the script of the movie

-- About other actor’s involvement

-- Impact of the movie on spectators

--His views on the movie.

The question paper is going viral on social media and Jr NTR fans are busy sharing it on the internet.

Read: Acharya turns out to be box office disaster; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan plan to compensate investors

After RRR success, Jr NTR will be focused on Koratala Siva's next movie. It is tentatively titled NTR 30. The film is billed as a commercial drama with other entertaining elements, with a Bollywood heroine being considered to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR. The producers have also planned a big celebration for Jr NTR's upcoming birthday, which is on May 20. The first look poster featuring Jr NTR is expected to be released on the occasion of his birthday, along with a couple of other interesting updates on the movie.