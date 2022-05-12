Funny Viral Video: Dog gives airport employees a hard day after escaping from airplane

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PENEYPITSTOMP Representative image

Funny Viral Video: It was a hilarious moment when a cute pup ran loose at the airport after escaping the luggage compartment of the airplane. While it definitely wasn't funny for the airport employees who had to run behind him for over 30 minutes, it definitely cracks up the watchers. It happened in Mexico's Jalisco at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara. The video has gone viral on social media.

It shows a cute little white pup escaping from its crate from the luggage compartment. While nobody was expecting it, the pooch started running at full speed across the airport area. In his little play session, he also involved the ground staff who started running behind him to catch the pet. The chase continues for quite some time. all this was seemingly recorded by a passenger waiting to board the flight or an employee.

While there's no information on how the pup got loose, it is an amusing sight to look at. It seems the little furry friend enjoyed its run to the fullest. Media reports claimed that it was after half an hour that the employees caught the puppy. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries or flight delays.

Sharing the video on Twitter, a user wrote, "At an airport in Mexico, cargo handlers spent half an hour catching a dog that escaped from the luggage compartment of an airplane. The dog must have had more fun than ever."

However, the video wasn't amusing to everyone. There were many who were concerned about the pooch.