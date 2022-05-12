Acharya turns out to be box office disaster; Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan plan to compensate investors

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIRANJEEVI Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

The recent 'Acharya', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, turned out to be a box office disaster. Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money. Following the film's lukewarm reception around the world, a distributor recently wrote Chiranjeevi an open letter requesting compensation for the losses.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' failed to impress, despite the fact that Telugu's most-hyped father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan appeared together on screen.

Furthermore, with Koratala Siva on board, the investors did not expect the film to be such a disaster.

The news that Ram Charan is planning to compensate a portion of the film's losses has sparked hope among buyers and distributors, who have suffered huge losses.

The move comes after a distributor named Rajgopal Bajaj wrote to megastar Chiranjeevi, requesting that he compensate him for the significant losses caused by 'Acharya.' The distributor, who released the Koratala Siva directorial in one of the prime areas, claimed to have lost 75 per cent of the money invested, also pleading to compensate for the heavy losses thrown up by Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer 'Acharya'.

Because of the buzz surrounding the Chiru-Ram Charan film, Bajaj had paid a premium to Warangal Srinu, a well-known distributor, to acquire distribution rights for the Raichur district, Karnataka. In his letter to the 'Indra' actor, he stated that the distributors of 'Acharya' are distraught over the film's lukewarm reception.

"I am now deeply in debt," he added. The letter may not be representative of the overall situation, but it is undeniable that 'Acharya' distributors have suffered losses of up to 60 per cent almost everywhere.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen in 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', and a couple of other movies.