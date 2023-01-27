Swiggy customer orders sanitary napkins and receives unexpected surprise; company replies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWIGGYDELIVERYPERSONS Swiggy customer orders sanitary napkins

Every month during the menstrual cycle, women experience period cramps. The pain that every woman has to go through takes them on a rollercoaster of emotions. Cravings, being in a bad mood, or just being lethargic are just a few things one could experience during this time. However, that time of the month turned different for a woman when she received quite a sweet surprise from Swiggy Instamart when she ordered some sanitary napkins. She was over the moon, without a question.

The Twitter user named Sameera took to the microblogging site to share the incident. She wrote, "I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?"

Several people reacted to her post and hailed the company for such a gesture. One user wrote, "Good, a comforting gesture at right time." Another user commented, " It's lovely! Most of the times I too get surprises from instamart orders." A third user wrote, "No matter who, that’s a nice gesture."

Swiggy took no time and replied to Sameera's post, writing, "We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera."

