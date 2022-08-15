Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate 1 year of SidNaaz on Bigg Boss OTT; share emotional posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LUBNAZAHEER2 Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill garnered a loyal fanbase. Their chemistry won the hearts of the people. Their fans who lovingly call them 'SidNaaz' never fail to celebrate every milestone of the duo. They are still coping with the death of Sidharth Shukla and amidst this fans remembered the time when Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT as guests and left fans gushing as they exchanged dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, played games, danced together and much more.

It marked one year of the duo's special appearance on the show. On Monday, August 15, their fans took to Twitter and bombarded the social media platforms with heartwarming video edits and pictures. '1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT', 'Shehnaaz Gill' and 'Sidharth Shukla' had been some of the top trends on the microblogging site.

Check out how SidNaaz fans remembered Shehnaaz and Sidharth's special day:

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

