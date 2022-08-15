Monday, August 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate 1 year of SidNaaz on Bigg Boss OTT; share emotional posts

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate 1 year of SidNaaz on Bigg Boss OTT; share emotional posts

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's fans on Monday remembered SidNaaz's special appearance on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. They shared heartwarming posts, videos and pictures from the episode on Twitter.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2022 20:50 IST
Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill
Image Source : TWITTER/@LUBNAZAHEER2 Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill garnered a loyal fanbase. Their chemistry won the hearts of the people. Their fans who lovingly call them 'SidNaaz' never fail to celebrate every milestone of the duo. They are still coping with the death of Sidharth Shukla and amidst this fans remembered the time when Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT as guests and left fans gushing as they exchanged dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, played games, danced together and much more. 

It marked one year of the duo's special appearance on the show. On Monday, August 15, their fans took to Twitter and bombarded the social media platforms with heartwarming video edits and pictures. '1 YEAR OF SIDNAAZ ON BB OTT', 'Shehnaaz Gill' and 'Sidharth Shukla' had been some of the top trends on the microblogging site. 

Check out how SidNaaz fans remembered Shehnaaz and Sidharth's special day:

Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill tunes in to 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill tunes in to 'Kaun Tujhe', netizens speculate she misses Sidharth Shukla | WATCH

Miss You Sidharth Shukla: Alia Bhatt, Varun share memories as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turns 8

Miss You Sidharth Shukla: Alia Bhatt, Varun share memories as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania turns 8

Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

Shehnaaz Gill in her goofy self poses with fans, gives flying kisses to paparazzi | Viral Videos

2 Years Of SidNaaz Live trends on Twitter as fans recall Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's chemistry

2 Years Of SidNaaz Live trends on Twitter as fans recall Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's chemistry

Also read: Kashmera Shah extends support to Karan Mehra amid legal battle with estranged wife Nisha Rawal

For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

Also read: No Monday Blues: Netizens share hilarious memes as they enjoy Independence day off

Read More Trending News

India@75

Top News

Latest News