No Monday Blues: Netizens share hilarious memes as they enjoy Independence day off

No Monday blues: Happy social media users took to their Twitter accounts to share hilarious memes. As India is celebrating its 76th Independence day on Monday, people are enjoying their off with family and friends together. A national holiday that too right after a weekend has made everyone happy. Some internet users started sharing memes on Twitter as they didn’t have to work on the first day of the week.

Let’s have a look at some of the hilarious memes here:

One user shared a handshake emoticon between Monday and Independence day. Another user shared feelings on how Sunday is ending and Monday is also off. The third user shared her Monday motivation thought, as she wrote, “Monday Motivation: Monday 15th August National Holiday Hai.”

Have a look at more memes here:

On this special occasion, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the Red fort for the ninth consecutive time. He saluted the role of women in India’s struggle for freedom. He remembered the strength of women who fought for India’s independence be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Chennamma, or Begum Hazrat Mahal.

PM Modi also stressed respecting women as they are an important pillar of India’s growth. He showed his full support for ‘Nari Shakti’. He urged every Indian to realise the importance of women in their life.

