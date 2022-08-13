VLC banned in India. Twitterati upset 'life saving app' will no longer be in use

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Image logo of VLC media player

VLC media player has been banned in India. The ban actually happened in February earlier this year but many users are coming to know about this development only now. Some reports suggest that VLC Media Player has been banned in the country because the platform was used by China-backed hacking group Cicada for cyber attacks. VLC has been one of the most popular media player apps for users. The varied options and the transfer speed were some of the salient features that made it immensely popular. Now, users are upset about the VLC ban.

VLC media player banned, netizens react

VLC users in India have been extremely upset over the app ban. Sharing its useful features, people said that the authorities should have worked around the problems instead of banning it. Reacting to it one of the social media users wrote, "VLC was like Orkut, Yahoo Messenger, Google Talk for me & for many people who were using Laptop/dekstop way before 12-15 years ago. It was life saving app when Windows Media Player was intolerable to use (sic)."

Another one commented, "Lots of video failed to play but it was playable on VLC which made me stick to it. specially short cut buttons made life easy (sic)."

Check out more reactions to VLC ban in India.

VLC ban in India: All the details

Currently, the VLC Media Player website and download link are banned in India. This means that no one in the country can access the platform for any work. This is seemingly the case for users who have the software installed on their devices. It is said that VLC Media Player is banned on all major ISPs including ACTFibernet, Jio, Vodafone-idea and others.

