Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj receives rousing welcome at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport | VIDEO

Trending news: Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Ram Lalla idol adoring the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, got a rousing welcome on his arrival in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 24). Yogiraj's idol was among the three shortlisted by the trust of Ayodhya Temple.

As soon as the sculptor arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, a large number of BJP workers thronged to receive him with garland. They showered flowers on him amid the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Long Live Yogiraj'.

They said the sculptor has made the state and his city Mysuru proud by carving the Lord Ram idol who will be worshipped by all.

Yogiraj's wife Vijetha, who was present at the lounge, said she was extremely happy that her husband had created a history.

Arun's wife on his return to Bengaluru:

“He (Arun Yogiraj) had to face lot of challenges (during the last six months) but he overcame incredibly well. For me (too) it was difficult (staying away from him for six months) to take care of kids alone. We don’t have any future plan, whatever comes next, we are going to take it wholeheartedly and do it with dedication,” said Vijetha, wife of Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol on his return to Bengaluru after six months.

On January 22, Arun Yogiraj said, "I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world."

An MBA graduate hailing from Mysuru, Yogiraj has carved a niche for himself.

He has sculpted the impressive 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla for Ayodhya temple, the 28-feet-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue near India Gate, and the 12-feet-tall Adiguru Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath.

All three statues were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

