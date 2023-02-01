Railway Minister inspects new train toilets; twitterati ask him to monitor existing ones

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHWINIVAISHNAW Railway Minister inspects new train toilets

When it comes to the Indian Railways, the most frequently raised complaint is that the toilets are filthy. Now, here is some good news for everyone. In order to maintain cleanliness in the trains, the Indian Railways has adopted a variety of measures. The most recent development is the introduction of new toilet designs. The upgraded toilets were inspected by Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of railways. The minister posted a video of himself inspecting the new toilet.

Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his official Twitter handle and shared the video. His caption read, "Inspected the new upgraded toilet designs for existing coaches." The video shows before and after renovation visuals of the train's mirror, wash basin, and toilet seats. A representative is seen briefing the minister on the completed work.

The Indian Railways received praise from Twitter users for introducing new train restroom designs. However, many people have pointed out that the existing toilets are in disrepair and that they should be improved before considering new designs.

One user wrote, "Sir today travelled from tirupur to tirupati by 16382. Water stagnation in floor is obvious & bad odour in toilet. Water dispenser press button very hard even for strong adults. Also reserved compartments full with non reserved passengers."

Another user commented, "In reality using of toilets in trains is very pathetic. So much water on sheet. This is condition of 2 tier. In sleeper coach situation is wrost."

A third user wrote, "Already existing toilet in most running train in poor condition , in whole 24 hrs journey at least 2 times toilet be cleaned even in running train but it seems ballon of privatization for cleaning gets blast very fast , Hopefully accountability be fixed on private agency."

The viral video garnered over 356,000 views and a slew of responses.

