Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminated in Mexican flag, pics go viral

The iconic Qutub Minar was lit up to mark the Mexican Independence Day celebrated on September 16. The Embassy of Mexico in India shared the images on X. The Ambassador thanked EAM Jaishankar for the warm gesture.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick7 New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2023 15:07 IST
Image Source : X/EMBASSY OF MEXICO IN INDIA Qutub Minar lit up in Mexican flag

Qutub Minar in the national capital was lit up in the colours of the Mexican flag to mark the occasion of the Independence Day of the North American country, the pictures of which went viral on social media.

Qutub Minar is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has been illuminated in the Tricolour on the Independence Day of India for the past several years. Mexico celebrated its 213 years of independence on Saturday (September 16), on the occasion of which the iconic 13th-century monument was lit up in Mexican colours.

Embassy of Mexico in India shared the images on Saturday and posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Iconic monuments of New Delhi, such as the Qutub Minar, which dates back to the 13th century and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were illuminated in the national colors of Mexico on the occasion of our commemoration of 213 years of independence”.

Quoting the post, Ambassador of Mexico in India Federico Salas said, “Very proud to see the national colors of Mexico illuminate some of the great historical sites of Delhi as a sign of the strong friendship.”

The Ambassador thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the warm gesture.

“Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for your warm congratulations. On a day like this Mexico and India reaffirm our commitment for a stronger relationship,” he posted.

Jaishankar extended greetings on Independence Day and reaffirmed India’s commitment for “priviledged partnership”.

“Warm felicitations & greetings to FM @aliciabarcena & the Government and people of Mexico on their Independence Day. Reaffirm our commitment to our Privileged Partnership,” the EAM posted on X.

