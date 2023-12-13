Watch: PM Modi helps in moving table on stage during Vishnu Deo Sai's oath-taking ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi is seen lending his hands to shift the table on stage in Raipur.

It is no hidden fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains one of the most active and committed-to-work leaders in Indian politics. the 73-year-old charismatic leader has not only set the bar high with his work ethic but also often shows that simplicity is one of the key ornaments of leadership.

In yet another such example, a video has gone viral wherein PM Modi is seen helping in moving a table on stage during the swearing-in ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. The video shows PM Modi lending his hands to shift the table at the centre of the stage. Seeing PM Modi do this, several other leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda and Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also rushed in.

PM attends Vishnu Deo Sai's oath ceremony

Notably, BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai took oath as the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister at a ceremony in Raipur in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Besides the Prime Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda and CMs of some other states were also present at the function.

The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to a tally of just 35 this time around. The Gondwana Gantantra Party, a regional outfit, managed to win in one segment.

PM pays tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Before heading to Bhopal, the Prime Minister also paid tributes to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists who attacked Parliament on this day in 2001.

"Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

