Vishnu Deo Sai takes oath as Chhattisgarh's fourth CM, replaces Bhupesh Baghel

BJP MLA Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Chhattisgarh at an event in Raipur which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of other states.

The BJP on Sunday picked tribal leader Sai (59), a former Union minister who had also served as Chhattisgarh BJP chief, as the new chief minister. Amid speculations over who will be inducted in the new cabinet and whether the state will get two deputy CMs, Sao said, "The exact number of leaders who will take oath will be known to everyone on time."

Elaborate preparations have been made at the Science College ground in Raipur, where the swearing-in ceremony will be held with an attendance of 50,000 people. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others, were also be present at the event.

BJP workers and common people were present in large numbers, Sao said, adding that all the political parties in the state, including the opposition (Congress), have been invited for the event. Speaking about the preparations, an official said around 1,000 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements. Intensive checks are being conducted at intersections, bus stands, railway stations, airports etc, in Raipur city, he said.